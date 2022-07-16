After Civil Police conclude investigation into PT’s death in Paraná, PT says that ‘images and testimonies prove the political motivation of the crime’ | West and Southwest

On Friday (15), Jorge Guaranho was indicted for aggravated murder for clumsy motives. Delegate Camila Cecconello said that he shot Marcelo because he felt offended, as the PT member threw a handful of dirt and stone against his car, after political provocation.

However, the delegate affirms that the death was not provoked for political reasons, as she understood that the shots were fired after an escalation in the discussion.

“It is difficult for us to say that it is a hate crime, that he killed because the victim was PT”, he said.

According to witnesses, the two discussed their ideologies and political thoughts. Guaranho spoke words of support for Bolsonaro and against Lula, while Marcelo spoke out against Jair Bolsonaro and in favor of Lula.

The crime happened on Saturday (9). Marcelo Arruda, 50, was shot dead at his own birthday party, which had the PT and former president Lula as its theme.

“We understand that the conclusions contained in the investigation, presented by the Civil Police and the Public Security Secretariat, are premature, and that they can lead to the interpretation that what would have happened with Marcelo, would be the result of a common fight without political motivations, narrative this , contested by the facts widely publicized in the press, with images and testimonies that prove the political motivation of the crime”, says a PT note.

Also according to the party’s note, what happened with Marcelo Arruda cannot be naturalized, nor trivialized, “at the risk that Brazilian democracy suffers a traumatic and unprecedented process of rupture”.

“The hasty closure of the investigations of this barbaric crime is, above all, an offense to Marcelo’s family, in addition to a worrying prognosis of the authorities’ connivance with the future episodes of violence that threaten this year’s elections”, says a note.

Politicians echo police conclusion that there was no political motivation

‘The police delegate is very wrong’, highlights expert on PT’s murder investigation

1 of 2 PT Marcelo Arruda (left) was killed by Jorge Guaranho (right), Bolsonaro supporter — Photo: Reproduction PT Marcelo Arruda (left) was killed by Jorge Guaranho (right), Bolsonaro supporter – Photo: Reproduction

Luiz Donizete Arruda, brother of the PT treasurer, disagreed with the conclusion of the Civil Police investigation. On July 12, Donizete participated in a video call with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“It was a political crime because he [Jorge Guaranho] saw a decoration that was from the left, which had the image of the former president [Lula]and that characterized my brother’s PT sympathy, and that he was an opponent, while they were good people”.

In an interview with RPCMarcelo Arruda’s brother also mentioned the version of the defense by Jorge Guaranho, which alleges that the conflict began when the police supporter of President Bolsonaro was patrolling the club where the crime took place, late in the night of July 9.

“And another thing: a patrol situation. If the guy is going to do a patrol at the place, he gets there and everything is calm, they are good people, people are not vandalizing, there is no fight, there is no discussion, what a citizen normal do? Maneuver your vehicle and go home […] But as it was a decoration contrary to his political bias, he decided to take satisfaction with the guests, including my brother”.

2 of 2 Luiz Donizete Arruda, brother of Marcelo Arruda — Photo: RPC Luiz Donizete Arruda, brother of Marcelo Arruda — Photo: RPC

MP must file a complaint

The prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça informed the g1on Friday (15), that the Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR) must file a complaint against Guaranho within five days.

The criminal police officer remains hospitalized, with no expected discharge.

“The remaining pieces of the police investigation were gathered by the delegates today. The investigation has to come formally to me, through Projudi. From then on, the five-day account begins. investigation for essential steps to file the complaint. As I have not yet analyzed it in full, I can return the investigation, and the police authority has to carry out.

On the content of the investigation’s conclusion, the prosecutor preferred not to comment.

Jorge Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy motive and causing common danger.

The delegate also assesses that Guaranho did not plan the crime, since he received information about Marcelo’s party while participating in a barbecue with friends, and went to the place to provoke, returning for the second time because he felt offended, according to the police. investigations.

“According to the testimonies, which is what we have in the records, he came back because he felt offended by this escalation of the discussion, with this intensification of the discussion between the two”, said Camila.

For Camila, in order to be politically motivated, it would be necessary to identify a desire on the part of Guaranho to impede Marcelo’s political rights, which, for her, would be “complicated to say”.

Delegate talks about motivation for crime against PT: ‘It is difficult for us to talk about hate crime’

Regarding the Civil Police’s conclusion, lawyer Ian Vargas, from the defense team for Marcelo’s family, said that investigations into complex cases like this take longer.

“Usually these inquiries take a while. Especially of this magnitude, with this complexity, with this amount of people who were heard and evidence to be collected such as cell phone, computer, vehicle, cameras from other places”.

Lawyer Carlos Bento, who is part of Guaranho’s defense team, said that the investigation may have ended in the eyes of the police, but that for the defense, “it is beginning”.

“Witnesses were heard that the defense did not have access to. They are witnesses who were at the party. They are witnesses who are certainly friends of the alleged victim.”

Here’s how politicians reacted to the police’s conclusion (in alphabetical order):

Ciro Nogueira, Civil House Minister: “Isn’t impartiality one of the principles of journalism? It took dozens and dozens of hours saying that the tragedy in Foz was a political crime. Now would not be the time for dozens and dozens of hours of clarifications and requests excuse? Either that or partiality will be wide open. But the people are not silly. And they understand. And when the time is right, they will speak.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), federal deputy: “Will those who ran to accuse a bolsonarista of having murdered a Lula for political reasons, will now run to recant?”.

Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS), federal deputy: “Scandalous! The Civil Police concluded that there was no political motivation in the murder of Marcelo Arruda. The man shouted ‘here is Bolsonaro’ before shooting the victim, but that has nothing to do with politics??? Spare me! There can be no impunity! This was a political assassination!”

Humberto Costa (PT-PE), senator: “It was a political crime, yes! A man decided to invade a birthday party and shoot the birthday boy just because the celebration had the theme of Lula and the PT. But the Civil Police of Paraná denies the obvious. Who is going to analyze the political motivation of these police officers?”

Joice Hasselmann (PSDB-SP), federal deputy: “The police concluded that there was no political motivation in the PT’s murder. The party had images of a presidential candidate. The killer shouted the name of the opposing candidate. It was a political party. killer knew there was a political party and invaded the private space.”

Lula, former president of the Republic: “Marcelo Arruda was a worker, father, public servant in Paraná. He planned his birthday party in peace, with his family. Marcelo is a victim of violence that went against democracy.”

Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), federal deputy: “Political violence is worsening in an extremely dangerous way in Brazil. The authorities must have the responsibility to face and respond to this problem with the urgency that the situation demands. at stake is people’s lives and the preservation of democracy.”

Maria do Rosário (PT-RS), federal deputy: “The political crime in which the bolsonarista killed Marcelo Arruda, leader of the PT, should be federalized and have its investigation monitored internationally. anything against anyone making a serious inquiry.”

Orlando Silva (PCdoB-RJ), federal deputy: “The ‘investigation’ of the police concluded that the murder of Marcelo Arruda was not politically motivated. the PT? The motivation must have been the dispute for a brigadier. Ridiculous!”.

How it all happened, according to the police

The delegate informed that Guaranho went to the place of the anniversary with the aim of making a provocation.

Witnesses said the criminal police officer arrived in a car with the woman and a baby. In addition, the shooter’s car played a song in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

After that, an argument broke out. The delegate stated that witnesses reported that Marcelo threw a handful of earth at Guaranho’s vehicle. After the argument, the policeman left the scene

The Civil Police concluded, based on the testimonies, that Guaranho returned to the anniversary site because he felt humiliated. Upon returning to the birthday, the association’s doorman tried to prevent him from entering the place at the request of the party’s participants.

According to the analysis of the images, the discussion evolved in the following sequence:

Guaranho goes to the association and, according to witnesses, puts music in support of Bolsonaro in the car; Marcelo leaves the ballroom and throws a handful of dirt against Guaranho’s car; The two begin to argue; Guaranho leaves the place, and party participants ask the doorman to prevent him from entering, in case the policeman returns; Guaranho returns to the place, and the doorman tries to stop him; The policeman opens the gate by himself; Marcelo is told that Guaranho has entered; PT carries the gun and puts it on his waist; Guaranho parks the car; Marcelo takes the gun; Guaranho also draws his firearm; Pâmela, Marcelo’s wife, tries to intervene in the discussion; Marcelo and Guaranho order each other to put down their gun; Guaranho shoots first.

Camila stated that Guaranho fired four shots, two of which hit Marcelo. On the other hand, PT shot 10 times, hitting the policeman four times.

In addition, the investigation points out that Marcelo had armed himself to defend himself, knowing of the probable return of Guaranho.

“The victim takes his firearm as protection against the perpetrator’s eventual return. And the victim points the firearm when he sees the perpetrator’s return, because he already knew that the perpetrator was armed. So, it is a natural attitude of the victim want to defend”.

According to the Civil Police, the criminal police officer was at a barbecue when he learned that Marcelo’s party was taking place.

According to investigations, the shooter learned through another person who was at the barbecue and had access to security camera footage of the association where Marcelo’s birthday was taking place.

Then, according to the delegate, Guaranho made no comments about the party. Despite this, the criminal police officer left the barbecue where it was and went to the place where Marcelo’s birthday was held.

Deputy Iane Cardoso also informed that an investigation was also opened to investigate the aggressions that Jorge Guaranho suffered after shooting Marcelo Arruda. Three people are investigated in the case.

Camila Cecconello said that the police are also awaiting an expert report to determine the seriousness of the aggressions suffered by Guaranho.