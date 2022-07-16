After controversy, Stênio Garcia’s wife shares moments of ‘excess of love and zeal’ with the actor

Accused of mistreating Stênio Garcia, after removing him from an interview in which the actor refused to wear a mask, Mari Saade used social media to share moments of “much love, affection and respect” that she lives with her husband.

“This is our life. Full of love and light. Always with love and care for each other. He is very well taken care of with excess love and zeal. A hasty judgment is complicated,” read the captions that accompanied different photos of moments. romances, birthdays, travel and more.

In addition, the actor’s wife also showed that they are companions even in moments of trauma. Due to the recent controversy, for example, they posed together on the couple’s bed eating a sandwich.

“Yesterday, shaken, we ate sandwiches together. Always together.”

understand the case

In the video, which went viral on social media, Marilene forces the actor to put on the mask and takes him away in the middle of an interview.

Actor Stênio Garcia’s wife takes her husband out of an interview and causes controversy Photo: Reproduction

“Can’t get coronavirus, you haven’t caught it so far,” she says in the video, as she tries to put the mask on the actor. “No sorry, it’s over, it’s over,” ends Saade as she walks away with the actor. “Let me finish,” says Stênio Garcia, to the reporter’s embarrassment.

The situation quickly went viral on the web and Stênio Garcia, at age 90, had to record a video to defend his wife.

“Enough! I am outraged. You are being cruel to Marilene and to me. You are unfair by speaking ill of her. She treats me very well! You are destroying a love relationship. You are separating me from her. She has always taken care of me. I am alive. here thanks to her!

Marilene also defended herself.

“He has serious health problems because he is 90 years old and I take care of him for love for 24 years and 24 hours a day. He can’t get it and neither do I because I was intubated for a month fighting for life and I have sequelae in the lung and if take it I die. Do you understand or need me to post the exams. Afe”, posted Saade.