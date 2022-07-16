After days of hospitalization in the ICU, Juliano Cazarré’s daughter is transferred to her room: “Very happy here”

After going through difficult times in the hospital’s ICU, the newborn daughter of Juliano Cazarre, Maria Guilhermina, was released this Friday (15) from the ICU and transferred to a hospital room. The information was given by the actor himself through his social network.

With great joy, Juliano thanked him for the prayers he has been receiving: “Letícia is doing well with the baby there in São Paulo and, today, thanks to the good God, to the powerful intercession of the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph, to all the masses, rosaries and prayers that you have dedicated to Maria Guilhermina”.

The artist told the news, without forgetting to mention how happy he was with the change of environment: “Our little girl and Leticia went to the hospital room, but left the ICU. We are very happy here at home“, said. The actor is currently away due to the recordings of the soap opera wetland.

Maria Guilhermina is Juliano’s daughter with Letícia Bastos. Born on June 21, the baby presented a picture of rare cardiomyopathy, called Ebstein’s Anomaly. For this reason, the little one needed to undergo surgery soon after coming into the world.