After decisive surgery, Alfredo finds out if he was cured of the tumor and the biopsy results leave him in disbelief

In Face and Courage, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will end up mysteriously passing out, and soon after, he will be rushed to a hospital. Pat (Paolla Oliveira)in turn, will be very shaken with fear of losing her husband permanently.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the doctors will carry out a battery of tests on Alfredo and Pat will receive the news that her husband will undergo surgery to remove a tumor. The protagonist will listen to the entire explanation about the disease and will be very worried about her companion’s future.

See also: Summary of the novel Cara e Coragem

In scenes scheduled to air on July 25th, Alfredo’s surgery will be performed and, luckily, it will be a success. The doctor, by the way, will deliver Alfredo’s biopsy result to Pat and she will find out that he is cured and the tumor was benign.

The plot is written by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Zé Dasilva, Julia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson. The artistic direction is by Natalia Grimberg. The general direction is Adriano Mello. In the main roles, the seven o’clock soap opera features Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado, Taís Araújo, Mariana Santos, Ícaro Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Paulo Lessa and Carmo Dalla Vecchia.