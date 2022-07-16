After government pressure, Petrobras assesses fuel reduction

The federal government is negotiating with Petrobras a possible reduction in fuel prices, according to sources from Jair Bolsonaro’s team. The measure, which especially affects gasoline, is analyzed a few weeks after Caio Mário Paes de Andrade became president of the state-owned company.

Petrobras’ board of directors has the autonomy to decide on price adjustments, but the government often discusses the issue. União is the company’s largest shareholder, as it holds more than 50% of its common shares.

However, President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to interfere in his pricing policy. Proof of this was the failed attempt to hold back the increase implemented in June.

cheaper oil

The main reason for increasing pressure for a reduction is the sharp drop in the price of a barrel of oil registered in recent days. This is one of the parameters used by Petrobras to define its quotations.

According to the Fuel Importers Association (Abicom), a liter of gasoline can be up to R$0.31 cheaper with the return to international parity. On average, the values ​​practiced by the state-owned company are about 8% higher than abroad.

Company technicians argue that this type of decision on readjustments only occurs after the difference between the domestic and foreign markets is consolidated. Meanwhile, part of the government and the National Congress demand changes in the state-owned company’s structure.

readjustment

Swiss bank UBS said in a report to clients released last week that, if the downward trend in the barrel of oil continues, Petrobras could lower fuel prices in Brazil.

“If (oil) prices remain in this trend, we believe that Petrobras could reduce prices soon,” analysts say.