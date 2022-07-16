After leaving the ‘Encontro’, Fátima Bernardes’ salary is again lower than that of William Bonner, according to portal

Fátima Bernardes left the program command “Date” this month and after leaving the attraction, the journalist’s salary returned to the country’s headlines. This is because since she presented the National Journal next to the ex-husband William Bonnerthe couple’s income was already extremely discussed in the press.

This week, the portal JC Online reported that Fatima will earn less than her ex-husband. That’s because, according to the newspaper, the communicator’s salary was reduced to present occasional programs such as “The Masked Singer” it’s the “The Voice Brazil“.

But it is worth remembering that the communicator never opened the game about the salary she earns and nothing was confirmed by the broadcaster, Fátima or William. According to Uol, it is speculated that the cache of Bonner on the network Globe around BRL 1,000,000.00 per month, a value that was also never mentioned by the anchor of the National Journal.

Controversies at the “Meeting”

Since Patricia Poet and Manoel Soares took over the “Date”, internet users noticed a different treatment for the presenter, who apparently has been a background for Patricia. Does anyone ask Patrícia Poeta to let Manoel Soares speak?!!” Weren’t the two supposed to present?”, said a Twitter user.