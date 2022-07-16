After requests, Gabi Martins shows her most intimate clothes in bed: “You cannot print”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/1hdWZzrMsCg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Ex-BBB shaking hearts! Gabi Martins, former participant of Big Brother Brazil and country singer, released the click of her new essay this Friday afternoon (15) and gave something to talk about.

“The New Liberta Collection by @usenayane looks amazing! With new colors, exclusive lace, perfect modeling, and of course, a lot of comfort, just the way we deserve!! And check out the pre-sale of the new Liberta Collection is now available on Nayane’s website, run to check it out: loja.usenayane.com.br”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

“I get weak with these photos”, pointed out a fan in the comments field. “The lingerie is wonderful and you are perfect for the campaign!”, commented another one, putting some fire emojis on the side.

Gabi Martins says she will perform in Barretos: “Fulfillment of a dream”

During an interview with Caras magazine, Gabi Martins revealed that, after years of dreaming about it, she will finally be able to perform in barretos.

“I’m going to release a song at the end of July, then I’m going to make an EP focused on suffering with some of my compositions… And I’m doing a lot of shows, thank God”, said Gabi Martins.

“It has always been a dream to sing in Barretos, it is the dream of anyone who sings and plays. I am very excited, very happy, I will prepare an incredible show and it will be a milestone in my career, it will be the realization of the biggest dream of my life”, she concluded.

