After success in Pantanal, Bruna Linzmeyer poses in a bikini and shows off body hair – Famous

Bruna Linzmeyer (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After the end of his work on the soap opera Pantanal, Bruna Linzmeyer radicalized the look and shaved the wires. Currently, away from the screens, the actress posed with her new look and her natural beauty caught the attention of her followers.

Taking advantage of the sunny days to renew her tan, in the first photo, Bruna posed wearing a yellow bikini, showing her face without makeup, shaved hair and also showed that she let her body hair grow again after the end of the plot.

In the second click, Bruna showed the look completely in a paradisiacal setting and put her body to play. The actress showed her butt wearing a colorful thong bikini. As always, in the comments, she was highly praised.

‘As Renato Russo would say: let what comes perfect’; ‘I died with so much natural beauty’; ‘You are sooooooo wonderful’; ‘Our lady what a surreal woman’; ‘I never got used to seeing this beauty. surreal. A goddess, mermaid, fairy’, are some of the compliments.

