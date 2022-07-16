After the end of the civil servants’ strike, BC releases March and April GDP data

In the last week, the central bank released some of the indices that were delayed due to the servers strike, which ended on July 4th. Such data indicate that the level of economic activity in Brazil, which is measured by the Economic Activity Index (IBC-BR), grew by 1.09% in March and dropped by 0.44% in April this year. In the first four months of this year, growth reached 1.6% according to the BC.

The Economic Activity Index (IBC-BR), calculated by the BC, is known as the “GDP Preview”. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) results from the sum of all goods and services that are produced in the country and serve to measure the evolution of our economy.

The indicator used by the BC tries to anticipate the official result of the GDP, and released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The most recent data released by the BC had an increase of 0.34% in the indicator that was observed in February.

With the BC civil servants’ strike coming to an end, the institution released the March result together with the April data.

The expectation for this year is that the financial market will have a rise of 1.2% in GDP, with a strong deceleration when related to the growth of 4.6% in 2021. The Ministry of Economy has projected a GDP growth of around 1.5% in 2022.

It is also worth mentioning that, in June, the Selic rate reached the mark of 13.25% per year, the highest level recorded since 2016. The Central Bank stated that the forecast is for a new advance in the Selic rate at the next meeting, scheduled for the beginning of August.