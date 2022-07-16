After the end of the civil servants’ strike, BC releases March and April GDP data

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on After the end of the civil servants’ strike, BC releases March and April GDP data 3 Views

In the last week, the central bank released some of the indices that were delayed due to the servers strike, which ended on July 4th. Such data indicate that the level of economic activity in Brazil, which is measured by the Economic Activity Index (IBC-BR), grew by 1.09% in March and dropped by 0.44% in April this year. In the first four months of this year, growth reached 1.6% according to the BC.

Read more: Auxílio Brasil represents at least 10% of local GDP in 648 municipalities

The Economic Activity Index (IBC-BR), calculated by the BC, is known as the “GDP Preview”. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) results from the sum of all goods and services that are produced in the country and serve to measure the evolution of our economy.

The indicator used by the BC tries to anticipate the official result of the GDP, and released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The most recent data released by the BC had an increase of 0.34% in the indicator that was observed in February.

With the BC civil servants’ strike coming to an end, the institution released the March result together with the April data.

The expectation for this year is that the financial market will have a rise of 1.2% in GDP, with a strong deceleration when related to the growth of 4.6% in 2021. The Ministry of Economy has projected a GDP growth of around 1.5% in 2022.

It is also worth mentioning that, in June, the Selic rate reached the mark of 13.25% per year, the highest level recorded since 2016. The Central Bank stated that the forecast is for a new advance in the Selic rate at the next meeting, scheduled for the beginning of August.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Amazon has biggest Prime Day ever in 2022; see the most purchased items in Brazil

Held on the 12th and 13th of this month, Prime Day brought together a series …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved