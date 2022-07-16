Alcides is hired by José Leôncio and Mariana gets angry in Pantanal

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) had a very serious fight with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), making him even swear the boy to death, leaving many people scared, including Mariana (Selma Egrei), who feared for her son’s life. This situation is about to get more complicated when José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) decides to hire the farmhand for his farm, leaving his ex-mother-in-law furious during the next chapters of wetland.

Mariana was very tense about her grandson’s situation for fear that something terrible would happen to him due to the threats made by Alcides, and she didn’t expect to see him around the farm so soon. However, things were no longer at that point thanks to Jove who decided to talk to the pawn to solve everything without violence, solving everything that happened at once, even if there was still a tense atmosphere hanging in the air.

Tenório thinks about killing Alcides. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Tenório thinks about killing Alcides. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that Alcides had to leave Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm for fear of being killed, as the farmer discovered the affair he had with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), and knows what he is capable of when he decides to do something. To seek refuge elsewhere and save his skin, the pawn decided to ask Leôncio for a job and have some security, and he was successful in that part. Of course, Mariana didn’t like her son-in-law’s decision at all, as she is extremely uncomfortable with just the presence of the pawn.

Now, Mariana will have to deal with all this discomfort she feels, as Alcides is now part of the farm and will constantly be present in the surroundings. Keep following the Diário 24 Horas to stay on top of everything that happens in Pantanal.