Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, should make São Paulo official as champion of the South American tournament

O Sao Paulo is the Brazilian club with the most international achievements. In all, the Tricolor Paulista won 12 tournaments, among them, three titles of champion of the Copa Libertadores da América and three times champion of the world, in 1992, 93 and 2005, under the captaincy of Rogério Ceni.

The last conquest outside the country took place in 2012, when Lucas Moura lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy, but in the next few days, the Club may have another conquest. Next Tuesday (19), the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez has a meeting scheduled to seal this agreement.

According to Cadena3 and 351 Deportes, the president must officialize the defunct Copa Conmebol titles as Copa Sudamericana trophies. Thus, as champion of the competition in 1994, São Paulo will officially have two titles in the tournament.

The Fala Galo portal spoke to a source who spoke about the real chances: “We will claim in person. Depending on the president’s degree of sensitivity, we can leave there as two South American champions!”, he said, alluding to Atlético-MG.