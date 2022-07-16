Aline Campos says she was drugged and raped more than once

Unfortunately, shocking news about cases of rape and violence against women are still recurrent. The most recent was the case of a pregnant woman who was sexually abused by the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, during childbirth in a maternity hospital in São João de Meriti, city of Rio de Janeiro.

Another case that gained prominence in the media was that of actress Klara Castanho, 21 years old. She published a note on her social media where she said she was a victim of rape and, from the crime, a child was generated, who was given up for adoption shortly after birth. The revelation generated a great repercussion in the media and commotion among the fans.

Now another famous has decided to expose a traumatizing situation. Aline Campos, Faustão’s former dancer, revealed that she was a victim of rape twice and needed to seek psychological help to overcome the situation.

“What I can say today is that, yes, I was sexually abused, I was raped. And I was cured in a therapeutic process. It made me stronger. I’m here to give my testimony, if girls or women want to talk about how I went through it”, revealed.

The dancer told details of one of the times she was sexually abused in an exclusive interview for the column of Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo: “I was just under 18 years old. It was at a time when I wanted to work, to have my own things , go out, drink… And on many occasions the man uses the drink to remove the blame and pass it on to the woman, who is vulnerable”.

“If the woman sleeps, or is drugged by someone, as happened to me, she wakes up from the nightmare and thinks it’s her fault. This lack of awareness brings doubts for some time. These were two very boring situations that I re-signified”, he continued. .

Aline revealed that today she feels very grateful for having been able to overcome the trauma. “Nowadays, I am grateful that I was able to overcome and strengthen myself. When I reported it on the internet, I said that I was opening my heart with the intention of helping”, she declared.

Also during the interview, the influencer said that she indicated a psychologist and meditation for some people, especially for those who suffered the same as her, and criticized the sexist society.

“What happens? Many girls and women are blind to the violence they have experienced and feel guilty. Women think they have provoked it, sexist society makes us feel that way. All bad things have two paths: what destroys and what potentiates “, he added.