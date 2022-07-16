Amazon has biggest Prime Day ever in 2022; see the most purchased items in Brazil

Held on the 12th and 13th of this month, Prime Day brought together a series of discounts and offers for Amazon service subscribers, including promotions on electronics, smart home, books, food and many other categories marketed in the e-commerce giant’s app. commerce.

After the event ended, the company released a report that highlights the importance of Prime Day to consumers around the world, who together purchased more than 300 million (yes, MILLIONS!) 3 billion in sales and making the third edition the biggest ever.