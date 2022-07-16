Amazon has biggest Prime Day ever in 2022; see the most purchased items in Brazil

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Amazon has biggest Prime Day ever in 2022; see the most purchased items in Brazil 1 Views

Held on the 12th and 13th of this month, Prime Day brought together a series of discounts and offers for Amazon service subscribers, including promotions on electronics, smart home, books, food and many other categories marketed in the e-commerce giant’s app. commerce.

After the event ended, the company released a report that highlights the importance of Prime Day to consumers around the world, who together purchased more than 300 million (yes, MILLIONS!) 3 billion in sales and making the third edition the biggest ever.

In Brazil, the most popular product categories among customers were: Amazon devices, electronics, personal care and cleaning, food and beverage, and smart home.

In these sections, the most purchased items by Brazilians were: Echo Dot 3rd Generation, PlayStation 5, Cicatri Renov L’Oréal Elsève Cream, Positivo smart light bulb and Lola Cosmetics moisturizing mask. Although the promotional period has ended, you can periodically find promotions in the Amazon store.

See below the list of the most popular products among Brazilians:

Did you manage to take advantage of Prime Day 2022 to buy what you wanted? Tell us, comment!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bill Gates must leave the list of the richest after donations – 07/14/2022 – Market

Billionaire Bill Gates has again pledged to give away his wealth, saying he will leave …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved