Amazon has biggest Prime Day ever in 2022; see the most purchased items in Brazil

Held on the 12th and 13th of this month, Prime Day brought together a series of discounts and offers for Amazon service subscribers, including promotions on electronics, smart home, books, food and many other categories marketed in the e-commerce giant’s app. commerce.
After the event ended, the company released a report that highlights the importance of Prime Day to consumers around the world, who together purchased more than 300 million (yes, MILLIONS!) 3 billion in sales and making the third edition the biggest ever.
In Brazil, the most popular product categories among customers were: Amazon devices, electronics, personal care and cleaning, food and beverage, and smart home.
In these sections, the most purchased items by Brazilians were: Echo Dot 3rd Generation, PlayStation 5, Cicatri Renov L’Oréal Elsève Cream, Positivo smart light bulb and Lola Cosmetics moisturizing mask. Although the promotional period has ended, you can periodically find promotions in the Amazon store.
See below the list of the most popular products among Brazilians:
Did you manage to take advantage of Prime Day 2022 to buy what you wanted? Tell us, comment!