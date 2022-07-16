Amoxicillin and dipyrone missing; Country suffers from lack of medicines







There is a lack of medicine in 8 out of 10 municipalities in the country, says survey; see medicines Photo: Danilo Alvesd / Unsplash / Flipar

Medicines are in short supply in eight out of ten municipalities in the country. This is what a survey of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) carried out with 2,469 municipalities and released this Friday, 15th. Cities report lack of stock in the public network, mainly of the antibiotic amoxicillinused against infections, and anti-inflammatory dipyroneindicated to treat pain and fever.

According to the CNM, more than 80.4% of the managers who responded to the consultation said they suffered from a lack of basic medicines to serve the population. The entity then suggested that they indicate the types of medicines in shortage from a pre-established list, which allowed a better understanding of the scenario. The survey was applied between May 23 and June 20.

The lack of amoxicillin (antibiotic) was pointed out by 68% of the municipalities – or 1,350 cities, in absolute numbers. The absence of dipyrone in the municipal care network (anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic) was mentioned by 65.6% (1,302 cities).

Also noteworthy is the shortage of injectable dipyrone, which is used to treat pain and fever and is in short supply in 50.6% of cities, and prednisolone, indicated for the treatment of allergies, endocrine disorders, among other diseases. Altogether, 45.3% of the cities reported not having stocks of this last drug.

See a list of the main medicines in short supply in cities

Amoxicillin (out of stock in 68% of cities that reported shortages of some drug);

Dipyrone (65.6%);

Injectable dipyrone (50.6%);

Prednisilone (45.3%);

Azithromycin (42%);

Ambroxol (39.6%);

Other (55.6%).

Most managers (44.7%) of cities with a lack of medicines reported that the situation extends between a period of 30 to 90 days. At the same time, 19.7% reported that the problem is chronic, since the shortage lasts for more than three months.

“Problems in supply by the Ministry of Health, protest movements by employees at ports and airports, issues involving international politics such as difficulties in importing inputs, because of the war in Ukraine and the lockdown in China, are some of the most reported reasons” , informed the CNM in the survey report.

“There has been a chronic shortage of basic and specialized medicines for more than 90 days, which is affecting public health services, including basic ones, structures in which the population seeks care for respiratory and post-covid-19 issues, where populations are welcomed. with chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes”, he said.

To Estadãothe president of the National Confederation of Municipalities, Paulo Ziulkoski, said that the survey was carried out because the entity already had the suspicion that there was a lack of medicines in most municipalities. With the collection of information, this became even clearer. “The great truth is that there is a lack. This is real and it is causing all this local drama, and we are not seeing a solution right now.”

In the report, the CNM warned that elective surgeries and treatments are being postponed in some cities due to lack of medication. According to the survey, only 12.6% of the municipalities with shortages of medicines (310, in absolute numbers) have a forecast of normalization of stocks within 30 days. For the majority (59.2%/1,461) there is no forecast of normalization.

“It’s an extremely worrying snowball,” he said. “As there is a lack of medicine at the base of the SUS (Health Unic System)the patient can have a stroke, heart attack or even more serious consequences for not taking the medicine, and then he has to be hospitalized.”

Faced with this scenario, the president of the CNM demands a greater position from the federal government, which, according to him, could alleviate some of the pressure on the municipalities. “For a long time, we have been seeing and showing that there is a lack of a national policy, of a certain control of stock, to prevent this from happening.”

Sought by the report, the Ministry of Health did not manifest itself until the publication of this report.