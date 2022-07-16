And now? Nubank customers (NUBR33) are frustrated with changes; see 4 CDBs that yield more than 100% of the CDI – Money Times

the customers of Nubank (NUBR33) were frustrated with the new NuConta automatic yield changewhich will begin to yield 100% of the CDI rate only 30 days after the money has been received.

The change, which will be implemented from July 25, means that the user does not have any income on the money that has been sitting in the account for at least 30 days.

On twitter, customers showed revolt by saying that the digital bank account has become a kind of savings.

How cute is Nubank warning you that the service got worse pic.twitter.com/lRqH0JVbTP — Diego Paiva ★彡 (@diegopaivarj) July 11, 2022

Nubank reinvented the incredible concept of savings. Congratulations @nubank. As I usually say, it’s a lot of marketing for little product.

I had abandoned the credit card without benefits a long time ago, I only used my paid portfolio, now not even that. https://t.co/PbWHgMcWF1 — Flagrare 🔥 (@Flagrare) July 14, 2022

With the change, to obtain immediate daily income, the client will have to choose a new investment systemin which it will be directed to customized applications, the “boxes”.

According to Nubank, initially, bank deposit receipts (RDBs) will be offered, with the possibility of immediate or daily liquidity and yield of 100% of the CDI, and a fund with a strategy focused on fixed income with daily liquidity.

How to make money yield more than at NuConta?

Other banks like, PicPay and Mercado Pagohave options for accounts that still earn 100% of the CDI from the first day of the entry of the money.

In the PicPay account, deposits earn 102% of the CDI, with daily liquidity, for amounts up to R$ 100 thousand.

Mercado Pago has a yield of 100% of CDI, also with daily liquidity, for balances equal to or greater than R$100.

Another interesting option for those who do not want to leave their money standing in NuConta is to reallocate this amount directly in a CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate), which earns more than 100% of the CDI. See 4 options:

CBD Investment Rate Liquidity CDB PagBank – 1 year post fixed 120% CDI 365 days CDB Agibank – 2 years post fixed 111% CDI Above 720 days CDB PagBank – 1 year post fixed 110% CDI Daily CDB Caixa Geral – 3 years post fixed 109% CDI Above 720 days

