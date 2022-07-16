Aneel estimates an average reduction of 12% in the ICMS ceiling light bill

THE electricity bill of Brazilians should stay cheapest with the limitation of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Products) on electric energy. The forecast is from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), which calculates a reduction of up to 12%.

The director-president of the agency, Camila Bomfim, said in a recent interview that the variation will occur through the Extraordinary Tariff Reviews (RTEs) and also by cutting the ICMS itself.

“This tariff reduction effect depends on each distributor. Each distributor has a specific amount of credits to be returned to consumers. The calculation we make is that the impact for consumers is an average reduction of 5% in electricity tariffs”, says Bomfim about the tariff review.

The biggest discounts will be felt by consumers in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais. These states applied for a tax exemption on energy tariffs first, so the crediting period will be longer at these locations.

As for ICMS, the secretary explains that the change is in the hands of the federative entities. “ICMS, on the other hand, still depends on regulation by the state finance departments,” she added.

Aneel expects to maintain the green flag until the end of 2022, considering the favorable hydrological conditions. The cost range is the lowest, and does not provide for an increase in the electricity bill.

“This is an estimate. But we hope it continues on the green level. The year has a more favorable condition, the reservoirs are at much better levels than in 2021,” she concluded.