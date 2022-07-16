Anesthesiologist arrested for rape also worked in other specialties that take care of women’s health | Rio de Janeiro



Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, anesthesiologist arrested for raping patient in cesarean section

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, anesthesiologist arrested for raping patient in cesarean sectionReproduction / Social networks

Published 07/15/2022 15:30 | Updated 07/15/2022 16:24

River – According to the National Register of Health Establishments (CNES), the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, also worked as a mastologist, obstetrician and gynecologist in public hospitals in the State of Rio de Janeiro and at his father’s clinic in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone of Rio. He is provisionally arrested for raping a patient during a cesarean section at Hospital da Mulher, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, on Sunday (10). In addition, Giovanni is also investigated for 30 possible cases of rape and obstetric violence.

As consulted at the CNES, the doctor worked as an anesthesiologist at the Hospital Da Mulher Heloneida Studart, where he was caught by a cell phone camera raping a woman in the delivery room; at the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital, in Penha, Rio’s North Zone; at the Mesquita Regional Complex – Maternity and Women’s Clinic, in Mesquita and at the Adão Pereira Nunes Municipal Hospital, both located in Baixada Fluminense.

He also worked as a mastologist, gynecologist and obstetrician at his father’s private clinic in Vila Isabel. O DAY tried to contact the clinic, but got no response.

According to the Hospital Geral de Nova Iguaçu, the anesthesiologist in the unit between March 1, 2019 and February 2022. As he was a resident physician, integrating the Ministry of Health’s residency program, he always had his activities supervised and accompanied by a professional, never being alone. “No irregularities or complaints were made by patients during their period of work at HGNI. Their relationship with the hospital ended after the end of their residency,” the hospital said. The unit is also making a survey of the calls made by the anesthesiologist and, as soon as the Civil Police request, he will be forwarded to the authorities.

Giovanni graduated in 2017 from the University Center of Volta Redonda (UniFOA), in Sul Fluminense, and completed his specialization in anesthesia in early April this year. The doctor is also not a servant of the state. He has regular CRM and provided services as a legal entity in public units. The hospitals are in contact with the Civil Police to collaborate with the investigations. The Health Foundation set up an internal investigation to take administrative measures and notified the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj). The unit’s team reported that it is providing full support to the victim and her family.

Medical record sent to IML

According to delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of the Women’s Service Station (Deam) in São João de Meriti, the medical record of the rape victim was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Rio. The information in this document may indicate whether the patient was over-sedated. The testimonies of at least six patients, the victims’ spouses, doctors and nurses who worked with Giovanni indicate the application of sedatives in abnormal doses.

The gauze used by the criminal to clean the victim’s mouth in the delivery room, the cell phone of the nurse who filmed the crime and the ampoules of sedatives used by the anesthesiologist during cesarean section. The anesthesiologist’s cell phone will also be examined.

Prevented from exercising the profession

Giovanni Bezerra is temporarily prevented from exercising the profession. According to Cremerj, the doctor’s provisional suspension occurred after the agency had access to “very serious images” of a patient’s rape.

Also according to the council, an ethical-professional process is also being instituted at Cremerj, where the maximum sanction is the definitive cancellation of the registration. “We signed a commitment with society to speed up whenever possible and this provisional suspension is a response. The situation is appalling. In more than 40 years of profession, I have not seen anything like it. And our commitment does not end here. ahead and we will also act with the celerity that the case demands”, affirms the president of Cremerj, Clovis Munhoz.

Video served as evidence for arrest in flagrante delicto

The doctor’s arrest took place after nurses and nursing technicians at the unit recorded a video of him placing his penis in the patient’s mouth, who was anesthetized during the delivery.

In the record, the pregnant woman was lying on the stretcher, unconscious, where on the left side of the sheet, the medical team started the surgery, while on the other side Giovanni unzipped his pants, pulled the penis out and introduced it into the victim’s mouth.

When the act of violence was over, the anesthesiologist took a sheet and wiped the pregnant woman’s mouth. The action lasted about 10 minutes. The video served as evidence and was sent to the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in São João de Meriti.