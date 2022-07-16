Anesthesiologist is investigated by police for 30 rape cases

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro is investigating anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, for 30 cases of rape, according to delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in São João do Meriti, in Rio de Janeiro. January.

Police take it easy on arresting rapist doctor; what if he wasn’t white?

Credit: ReproductionAnesthesiologist is investigated by police for 30 rape cases

“There are no reports yet. We need to investigate, do a triage. First, find out what the type of procedure was, what happened, and then we go deeper. There are 30 already identified as possible [vítimas]. They were patient”said in an interview with journalists.

According to the delegate, two women who were patients of the rapist doctor gave testimony on Thursday, 14. “There are many indications that they were victims really because they were operated on on July 10, before that victim in the images”declared.

Giovanni Bezerra was arrested in the act for raping a pregnant woman at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João do Meriti (RJ). During childbirth, he knocked the woman unconscious and introduced a penis into her mouth until he came. The rape lasted about 10 minutes and was filmed at the initiative of hospital nurses who were already suspicious of the doctor’s conduct, as the patients always returned very sedated. The rape was carried out alongside other colleagues in the room, who were to the left of the partition and could not see him directly.

Bezerra tried to disguise the rape by limiting body movements. At the end, she wiped the victim’s face to hide the evidence.