Anesthetist caught raping woman during childbirth becomes defendant | Rio de Janeiro

Who is Giovanni Quintella, anesthesiologist caught red-handed for raping pregnant woman in childbirth

The complaint presented by the MP points to the rape of vulnerable and was accepted by Judge Luís Gustavo Vasques, of the 2nd Criminal Court of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense. According to the document, “the crimes in question were committed against a pregnant woman and in violation of the duty inherent in the medical profession.”

MPRJ denounces anesthesiologist Giovanni Bezerra for rape of vulnerable

“Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, acting freely and consciously, with the will to satisfy his lust, practiced lewd acts other than carnal intercourse with the victim, a parturient unable to offer resistance due to the anesthetic sedation administered”, read an excerpt from the complaint.

In addition to the conviction, the MPRJ also asked for a compensation in favor of the victimin the amount not less than 10 minimum wages.

Although the investigation of the case has not yet been concluded by the Civil Police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office understands that there are already sufficient elements to make the complaint.

Delegate: ‘Everything indicates that he is a serial criminal’

The Civil Police investigates more than 40 possible cases of rape of patients of Giovanni Quintella. This number represents the total number of surgical procedures that had the participation of the anesthesiologist. Only at Hospital da Mãe, in Mesquita, did the doctor participate in 44 surgeries.

Until this Friday (15), the police had already heard 23 witnesses who were with Giovanni Quintella in surgical procedures.

New possible victim testified

In the early afternoon of this Friday, a new possible victim of the anesthesiologist was at the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti (Deam) to talk about the case. She spontaneously sought out the police unit and also reported the doctor.

‘He kept whispering in my ear’, says patient of doctor arrested for rape

Abnormal sedation, excessive proximity and strange movement: the suspicions that motivated nurses to film an anesthetist and catch rape

The woman left the station around 3:30 pm and, according to reports, she cried a lot when talking about the case. This new possible rape victim gave birth on June 16, at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, the same place where Giovanni was caught abusing another pregnant woman.

2 of 3 The investigation began after staff at the health facility filmed anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra putting his penis into a patient’s mouth as he participated in her delivery. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo The investigation began after health facility officials filmed anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra putting his penis into a patient’s mouth as he was participating in her delivery. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Second investigation into rape

Also this Friday, the Civil Police opened a second investigation to investigate other possible serial rapes committed by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra.

‘Everything indicates that he was a serial criminal’, says delegate

Patient of anesthesiologist arrested for rape believes she was also raped

The new investigation intends to gather information about all the consultations made by him at the Hospital da Mulher, in São João de Meriti, and at the Hospital da Mãe, in Mesquita, both in Baixada Fluminense. So far, five new cases have emerged.

In addition to the police investigation, the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) is also investigating Giovanni’s conduct. The agency opened an investigation process against the anesthesiologist this Friday.

3 of 3 Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested by delegate Bárbara Lomba, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women in São João de Meriti. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested by delegate Bárbara Lomba, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women in São João de Meriti. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The procedure, which takes up to 180 days to complete, will decide whether or not the doctor can keep the record. He is temporarily prevented from practicing medicine in the state of Rio.

The first step in the process is a request for clarification from the doctor, who will have 15 days to provide information to the board. Then, the technical chambers of gynecology and obstetrics, anesthesiology and other areas related to the case will also give their opinion.

During the process, witnesses will also be heard and the defense of the accused will be made. After this step, Cremerj’s legal department will answer whether or not it can consider the case suitable for trial.

If it is able to be voted on, the process is taken to the plenary and definitively judged, by the acquittal or conviction of the accused.

Being convicted, the anesthesiologist may suffer five punishments: warning, private censorship, public censorship, 30-day suspension and revocation.

The maximum sanction is cassation, which can still be appealed to the Federal Council of Medicine.

The anesthesiologist was arrested Sunday (10) after a team of nurses suspected the doctor’s behavior during the first two deliveries he was present and decided to film the third.

Anesthetist accused of raping pregnant woman during childbirth

It was then that the team decided to put a hidden cell phone to record the third procedure. The cell phone was then placed inside a cabinet with dark glass so that it could not be seen.

The content of the recording shows Giovanni with his penis in the woman’s mouth, who is sedated. The scene takes about 10 minutes. It is possible to see that, after the act, the man cleans the woman’s face and then throws the material, which appears to be gauze, in the trash. The images are strong.

See how employees of the Women’s Hospital got the rape act

Giovanni was taken on Monday (11) to the Benfica prison and underwent a custody hearing on Tuesday afternoon (12), which converted the doctor’s arrest to preventive. He is already a defendant in a case of medical malpractice complaint at the Hospital de Irajá.

The doctor’s phone was also seized, as well as a gauze that the hospital staff collected in the trash and that may have biological material from the doctor. Everything will undergo an expert examination, as well as the medicines collected, since there is a suspicion that the doctor gave more anesthetic than necessary to the patients.