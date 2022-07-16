Anesthetist is denounced for rape of vulnerable in RJ – 07/15/2022 – Daily life

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro denounced this Friday (15) the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, arrested after being filmed with the penis in the mouth of an unconscious pregnant patient, for rape of a vulnerable person. The penalty for this crime ranges from 8 to 15 years in prison.

The complaint was presented by the 2nd Criminal Justice Prosecutor of São João de Meriti, municipality of Baixada Fluminense where Bezerra was arrested in the act on Monday morning (11). It is now up to the Court to decide whether or not to accept the complaint.

The recording, made by professionals from the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, shows the anesthesiologist abusing the patient during a cesarean section.

The Prosecutor’s Office asked for compensation to be fixed in favor of the victim, in an amount not less than ten minimum wages, considering the damages caused to her.

In the complaint, the Public Ministry states that, acting freely and consciously, Bezerra practiced lewd acts with the victim, who was unable to offer resistance due to the sedation applied by him.

The Prosecutor’s Office also maintains that the doctor took advantage of the relationship of trust that the patient had with him to administer the sedative. The agency asked that the process be placed under secrecy to protect the victim’s image.

The Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti, in charge of the case, is investigating five other possible rapes involving the doctor, with three women having already given testimony this week.

Police are still investigating about 30 names of patients who underwent procedures with him. Most of these names appear in a list provided this Wednesday by the Hospital Estadual da Mãe de Mesquita, where the doctor also worked in Baixada Fluminense.

In the electronic process of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Pedro Yunes Marones de Gusmão appears as the anesthesiologist’s lawyer. Wanted, he said that he responded to a request from the family to participate in the custody hearing, but that he is not defending Bezerra.