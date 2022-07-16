Anitta asks for defense of brothers in fight and shows reaction: ‘I know my people’ | celebrities



Anitta, Renan Machado and Felipe TerraReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Anitta used social networks, this Friday, to show how is the relationship she has with her brothers, Renan and Felipe. The singer appeared on Instagram Stories to say that she surrendered to a joke that went viral on the internet recently, with several people filming her brothers’ reaction to asking to be defended in a street fight.

“I don’t know about you, but my life today is all about watching the ‘put your shoes off’ trend. People telling their brothers to put on their shoes to fight for them on the street. People, my God in heaven” , commented the artist. “If I go to my brother, he will say: ‘Go to sleep, girl’. I doubt he would put on the shoes, he would never go! Never”, completed Anitta, laughing.

Then, Power Girl showed an exchange of messages she had with Renan, confirming the prediction she had made earlier. “I don’t wear any shoes. I’ll tell you not to answer the door,” said the businessman. “I know my people”, joked Anitta.

The famous still got in touch with Felipe to find out what the sergeant’s reaction would be if the younger sister got involved in a fight. “Would you put your shoes on to go out and fight with me?”, asked Anitta. “Of course! I was still calling Renan”, he replied. “Because Renan said he was going to lock the gate. He tells us not to open the gate”, explained the artist.