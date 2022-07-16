Another BIG hypermarket will become Atacadão in Curitiba; see what changes!

O Carrefour do Brasil Group continues, at an accelerated pace, its expansion process in Curitiba. After confirming the flag replacement BIG naked Atacadão at the Avenida das Torres store, another hypermarket in the city will change its name and style. This time the traditional store Sao Braz/Santa Felicidadelocated at Avenida Toaldo Túlio, will no longer be BIG and will operate as Atacadão.

Curitiba already has three stores in the chain (it will have four, with the opening of the Jardim Botânico unit, on the banks of Avenida das Torres and Linha Verde) and will reach the fifth unit with the start of operation of the Toaldo Túlio store. The “wholesale” system, technically called “cash&carry” (in free translation, pay and load/transport). In Paraná, the network already has 13 stores.

Carrefour’s project is to “contribute to quality food that is more accessible to everyone, with an expanded offer of products and services”. The choice for the São Braz store comes from the need to meet the region’s demand for this type of trade. “In our conversion process, we are analyzing store by store, individually, to offer the best mix to our customers, with complementary formats, meeting different needs”, explains the Executive Director of Integration, Sébastien Durchon.

The store closing is scheduled to take place on July 31. The new store should be opened by the end of this year. During this closing period, as an alternative, customers will be able to use the nearest chain stores and also the ecommerce options.

With regard to workers currently working at BIG, the situation of each employee will be dealt with individually, with the possibility of transferring to nearby stores and working in stores with a new format being analyzed. In addition, professionals from some specific activities will continue to act, such as security and maintenance teams.