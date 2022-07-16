Apps on Google Play affect over 100,000 users; delete them now

Pradeo, a leading French mobile security company, has identified four appsavailable on the platform Google Play, which have a mix of Joker and Dopper malware. According to the company, these apps commit financial fraud and install third-party apps on victims’ phones. To learn more about these malware-laden Google Play apps, check out the full article!

Which apps are identified as malware?

According to the company Pradeo, the applications are: Smart SMS Messages, Blood Pressure Monitor, Voice Languages ​​Translator and Quick Text SMS. If you have any of these applications, the guideline is to delete them immediately from your smartphone.

These apps act by committing financial fraud, in addition to installing third-party applications on victims’ devices. Its composition includes the Joker and Dopper malware. Joker’s main function is to subscribe to unwanted paid services.

In addition, it can also act by sending text messages and making calls to premium numbers, without you being aware that it is happening. Because of this, it is very dangerous, because it acts in a very discreet way, difficult to be detected, since it uses the least possible codes.

Identified applications use a number of mechanisms to commit fraud. Some of these intercept one-time passwords to bypass two-factor identification protocols during in-app purchases. Others even take silent screenshots.

Find out how to protect yourself

There are some precautions to be taken so that you can protect yourself. According to Pradeo’s security team, these malicious applications have similar characteristics that can be identified.

One of the details to note is regarding the developers account. Before downloading, make sure they only have one app in their profile. This is because when they are banned from the Google Play store, they simply create another one.

Also be on the lookout for short privacy policies, which never disclose the full extent of activities apps can perform. Finally, these apps will never be related to the name of a company or website.