Argentina drowns in lack of economic organization and government indecision

Experts point out that the deepening of the political dispute between President Alberto Fernández and Vice-President Cristina Kirchner is the consecration of a crisis

Members of social organizations and left-wing groups protest against the agreement between the government of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Buenos Aires



The situation in Argentina, which was no longer the best, has worsened in recent weeks. The consecration of a crisis was the resignation of Martin Guzmán, Minister of Economy. This decision opened up the political dispute between President Alberto Fernandez and the vice Cristina Krichner. With the internal crisis, inflation exceeds 60%, the currency is in record devaluation and there is a strong markdown in trade prices. In recent days, Argentines have made purchases for fear of changes in product values. “Prices had already increased by 15% a few weeks ago, now they are up 20% and imports up to 30%,” a local trader said in an interview with the news agency. AFP.

The problems in Argentina are not new, especially with regard to the devaluation of the local currency, a phenomenon with which the “hermanos” have lived for decades. In March, the country recorded the highest monthly inflation in 20 years, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec). Such a high number has not occurred since 2002. For experts, what explains the deepening of the crisis is associated with the political differences between President Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner.

“In recent weeks, what has worsened the crisis is the fight between Cristina and Alberto”, explains FGV intelligence analyst Leonardo Paz. According to him, “the vice president has been trying to detach herself from the president, putting the economic strategy proposed by him as mistaken and problematic”. Paz says that Cristina’s move is based on the elections that take place in 2023. “She looks at a scenario in which she becomes strong and Fernández weakens.” For the postgraduate coordinator in institutional and governmental relations at Mackenzie Márcio Coimbra, the change of minister “shows that the path that Argentina will begin to follow is towards Cristina’s theses”. He adds that this will lead to higher inflation and insecurity. “There will be a serious problem in the economy of lack of resources and rising inflation”, he says.

However, despite being an ally of Cristina, Silvina Batakis, who took over the Ministry of Economy, informed this week that she intends to follow the steps that the former owner of the position had traced. “We are convinced that Argentina’s course has to do with the fiscal management of our accounts, with following the economic program that the president has been setting” and “getting Argentina to have more exports and revaluation of our currency”, said Batakis in his first meeting with journalists, during which he did not admit questions. This week, as one of her first measures, she stressed that she will comply, without changes, with the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). For Coimbra, one of the biggest problems for Argentines is the fact that they have “a messed up economy”. Paz adds that uncertainty also interferes, because you have an internal fight that doesn’t go “either one way or the other”, which makes it difficult to “take resolute action to resolve the crisis”.

When you have a sudden change in economic policy in a short time and you concentrate most of the power in the hands of the government, this generates a crisis of confidence, which, consequently, interferes with the financial part of the country, even more so in a post-pandemic scenario. For Paz, when distrust speaks louder, “it weakens the government’s ability to implement solutions”. Despite pointing out that it is still too early to reach a concrete conclusion on how the country will fare in the face of the crisis and the change of minister, Coimba says that there is a chance that Argentines will enter into stagflation, because the “loss of confidence generates the deceleration of investment that leads to a slowdown in the economy”. This factor, added to the increase in inflation worldwide, leaves the country vulnerable.

For the country, one way for Argentina to stabilize itself is to bet on the “classic scenario”. “The agreement with the IMF, to hold back spending and export more”, says Paz. Coimbra, on the other hand, is betting on a more radical change. “The most recommended thing is to change the government and have an elected one with a proposal more aligned with the reforms of Maurício Macri”, he says, adding the need to have “more liberalizing reforms”, which puts Argentina’s economy in the hands of society, and not the politicians”. He emphasizes that only in this way will it be possible to have a real change, because with this government “is impossible”.