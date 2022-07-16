Argentina plunges into yet another economic and political crisis, as social indicators worsen | National Journal

THE Argentina is plunged, once again, into an economic and political crisis. With inflation soaring, 4 out of 10 citizens are below the poverty line. Meanwhile, the president and vice president vie for power.

Juan Lorenzo Silva says that with 5,000 or 6,000 pesos he could buy fruits and vegetables for the entire month. Now, he says, it seems like a joke: with the same amount he takes what he can for a week or ten days.

The seller Francisco Almada also laments: “Now we are selling less because people don’t have money”, he says.

Rising prices are just the tip of a huge iceberg. The former Minister of Production and Labor of Argentina, Dante Sica, explains that the crisis is a sum of disasters: the stagnant economy for ten years, reckless administration and the consequent worsening of social, economic and financial indicators.

“Argentina is now out of the capital markets, it is facing a very high deficit financed by the issuance, which has made us re-enter a regime of high inflation almost at a triple-digit level, very similar to what was happening to us in the American economy. Latin America in the 1980s”, explains Dante Sica.

Food prices rose the most. The official monthly inflation index stood at 5.3% in June, and the accumulated index for the last 12 months exceeded 60%. To try to contain inflation, the Argentine Central Bank has already increased the basic interest rate to 52% per year.

The worsening of the crisis has led more and more people to the streets to protest. This week alone has seen farmers closing roads against high tax rates, currency controls and a shortage of diesel in the middle of the harvest. Thousands of Argentines marched to the Casa Rosada, the seat of government. Nahuel Orellana says that the population below the poverty line and indigence are increasing.

Argentines who can escape inflation by buying dollars. And the crisis has increased the variety of exchange rates. From the beginning of the month until now, the dollar has already risen 22%. A dollar in the parallel is sold at more than twice the official price.

President Alberto Fernández and Vice Cristina Kirchner do not understand each other about the conduct of the country’s economic policy, which worsens the scenario. The increase in spending, defended by Cristina, led the Minister of Economy to resign and his replacement has not yet said what it came for. The uncertainties only worsen with the possibility of measures such as an even greater devaluation of the Argentine currency to attract capital or even the dollarization of the economy.

Experts say the neighbor’s crisis may affect some sectors in Brazil.