Armie Hammer is receiving financial aid from Robert Downey Jr. after scandal, says magazine

New developments in the life of Armie Hammer… After confirmation that the actor is indeed working as a salesman at a resort, now sources claim that he received financial help from a big Hollywood star to go to rehab last year. According to information released by Vanity Fair on Friday (15), Robert Downey Jr paid all the costs of the treatment. The actor was voluntarily hospitalized after leading a controversy involving allegations of rape, sexual abuse and cannibalism.

According to the magazine, the “Iron Man” star “paid for the actor to spend nearly six months at the Guest House rehab in Florida.” Armie attended the clinic until December 2021, when he was discharged and moved to the Cayman Islands to spend more time with his two children, fruits of his relationship with presenter Elizabeth Chambers. The actor’s ex-wife even supported his entire recovery, as she believes it is best for the family.

The insider also revealed that after the news of Hammer’s career change gained great repercussion, he decided to return with his family to the United States to avoid the press. Now, they are living in Los Angeles with Robert’s support. “They are living in a Downey house and [ele] attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Malibu”revealed.

But the help given by the star does not stop there. “In addition to providing a place for Hammer to stay temporarily, Downey has been providing financial assistance until he recovers.”, said the source. The news comes shortly after Variety reported that Armie would be selling “timeshare” contracts, a type of accommodation in which you pay for the use of a resort or hotel chain for a set period annually, because it would be “totally broke.” ”.

Another insider told People that the star is a foundation for people who are going through drug and addiction problems in Hollywood. “They look to Robert as this light of someone who has overcome [o vício] and it’s coming out the other side and Robert takes that honor and responsibility very well.”, said. During the 1990s and early 2000s, he was arrested and in rehab several times to fight drug addiction.

The source also said that Downey is almost a “real life hero” and that he tries to be very positive and help others. “He sees the strength that sobriety has given him, his family and work life and he just wants to spread that message with other people, and that’s not mutually exclusive to Armie.”said. “He did that to a lot of people. He’s been a tremendous help to a lot of artists in Hollywood that people don’t know about. He really helped heal a lot of people.” concluded.

Despite the allegations, Robert’s representatives have not commented on the situation. Harmer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, told People he doesn’t know anything about the matter.