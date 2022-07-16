Athletico confirms Pablo Siles on Cruzeiro, in the name of peace

Another five teams also wanted the player, under the same conditions. Ava in Serie A; Sport and Guarani, in Serie B; in addition to the Uruguayan Danubio and the Paraguayan Guaran were interested.
The option for Cruzeiro has one objective: to put an end to the legal dispute between Furaco and Raposa over Vitor Roque. Ronaldo and company filed a lawsuit in court demanding more than the R$24 million deposited in court by the 17-year-old striker.
Before handing over Pablo Siles free of charge, the people of Paraná had already released Jaj and Z Ivaldo for the Serie B dispute.
This year, Siles played 18 games for Furaco, scored a goal and provided an assist. There were 11 appearances in the Campeonato Paranaense, one in the Copa do Brasil, five in the Campeonato Brasileiro and one for the Copa Libertadores.
The Uruguayan took the field for the last time on June 25, in Athletico’s 4-2 victory over RB Bragantino, in the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. It was 14 minutes in action.