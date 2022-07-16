Athletico-PR has an underwhelming campaign playing at home

Opponent of Internacional in the next round, Athletico-PR is known for being one of the strongest teams in Brazil when playing as home team. The team plays at Arena da Baixada and counts on synthetic grass as a weapon to hinder rivals.

Despite being considered one of the best home teams, the Paranaenses are not having such a good campaign at Arena da Baixada in Brasileirão 2022. The club is only the 10th best team in home games in the competition.

Despite not being in a good position, Athletico-PR played only seven games as home team (less than most clubs). The team has four wins, two draws and one defeat in the period, with 11 goals scored and seven conceded.

In addition, the people of Paraná are undefeated at Arena da Baixada for six games. During the time without losing, there were four wins and two draws. The last defeat was against Atlético-MG, on April 17, for the 3rd round of the competition.

Athletico-PR is in search of victory against Inter and wants to remain at the top of the Brazilian Championship table. The two clubs play this Saturday (16), at 4:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 17th round of the competition.

Details of Athletico PR vs Internacional

The likely starting lineup for Internacional to face Athletico-PR has: Daniel; Heitor, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Moisés; Gabriel, De Pena (Johnny); Edenilson, Mauricio and Pedro Henrique (David); German. Coach: Mano Menezes.

Athletico-PR should play with the following lineup: Bento; Khellven (Orejuela), Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández, Abner; Hugo Moura and Eric; Canobio, Terans and Cuello; Pablo (Vitor Roque). Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The match can be followed through Furacão Live, the club’s own streaming platform, which costs R$ 24.90 per month. Journalist Casimiro Miguel’s channel, on the Twitch platform, also announced the broadcast.