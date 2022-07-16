Atlético-MG director says Turco has secured position after meeting of the collegiate body | athletic-mg

Turco Mohamed will continue as Atlético-MG coach. The guarantee comes from Rodrigo Caetano, director of football, in an interview with ge . The executive admits that there was a meeting to evaluate the work, but he treats the situation naturally.

The information about the coach’s permanence had been disclosed by the ge, late this Friday morning. Antonio Mohamed, pressured after the elimination to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, is maintained. This Sunday, Galo will play Botafogo for the Brazilian Championship.

– Actually, it’s not something unusual (the meeting). We usually have meetings, especially at important moments. After an elimination, it is an important time to discuss, evaluate, design. It was decided. And through many, many possibilities raised, we discussed.

“Obviously, we evaluate the work. The coach remains in charge. There was, as was said there, a replacement at that moment.”

1 of 4 Turco is kept as Atlético coach — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Turco is kept as Atlético’s coach — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Internally, there are people from the board of Atlético-MG who admit that Turco “balances” in the position, but they chose to give credit to the coach. The names of Odair Hellmann and Renato Gaúcho were mentioned on social networks. Rodrigo Caetano ratifies that there is no internal division on Turco’s permanence and guarantees unanimity on the decision.

– That doesn’t reflect reality. I don’t know who said that. Important to say this.

“The decision of the coach to follow is unanimous. And, if one day there is a change, it will be based on unanimity. There will be no preference for A, B or C. The collegiate body decides unanimously.”

It is worth remembering that Atlético’s football has important opinions regarding decisions about the department. In addition to Rodrigo Caetano, there is the collegiate formed by the 4Rs (Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador), patrons of the club, and the club’s president, Sérgio Coelho.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

Galo’s football director points out that the evaluation regarding the game against Flamengo did not occur only by the elimination itself, but also by the way the team played at Maracanã. The team did not even take a shot towards the goal defended by Santos. Caetano shares the responsibility.

– When there is an elimination, the way it was, the problem is not just defeat. It’s the way it was. We assess the reasons for defeat. And the responsibility is shared among all of us. Me, board, players, coaching staff. We do our analysis.

“In this sense, we decided what, at the moment, is what matters to us. The coach follows, will continue to command the team against Botafogo. I hope we have a reaction after this elimination. It is our expectation. How to react after an elimination. “

3 of 4 Rodrigo Caetano and Turco Mohamed — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Rodrigo Caetano and Turco Mohamed — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

The meeting to define the coach of Atlético-MG took place this Friday, two days after the elimination at Maracanã, and was attended by the 4Rs. Rodrigo Caetano treated the situation naturally, especially after leaving the Copa do Brasil.

– These meetings are for evaluation. How many times did we not get together to find out what needed to be done in the cast? That we had to sell players to reach the budget. And when there is elimination, there is the evaluation meeting.

Caetano guarantees that the meeting dealt with other matters, such as the agreement with Shakhtar so that Pedrinho could be registered before the beginning of August.

– That was not the only agenda of the meeting. We evaluate the work, what can be improved, the reinforcements that are coming, this situation that we got from Pedrinho. But it is our obligation to evaluate the work, the result. And, most importantly, the performance.