Atlético-MG gets release and anticipates registration of Pedrinho

Atlético-MG acted behind the scenes and managed to anticipate the registration of striker Pedrinho to Monday (18). The situation was celebrated by the club, given that by the determination of FIFA, players coming on loan from Russian football due to the war could only be registered on August 1st.

In addition, Galo’s achievement becomes even more important because the deadline for registration in Libertadores ends on the last day of July.

With that, the player would not be available to face Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals of the international competition.

Without playing since December 2021, Pedrinho arrives to fight for position as a winger in the alvinegro attack. However, in his presentation, he has already stated that he is available to act in all sectors of the attack.

“I don’t have any requirements from where I want to play. Where the teacher thinks I fit best, I’ll work hard and with my humility to show my characteristics”, he said.

Pedrinho arrived at Atlético on loan until June 2023. He joined three other athletes who were announced in the mid-year transfer window: Jemerson, Pavón and Alan Kardec are just waiting for the date to be registered and available to play for the club. mining club.