Atltico’s board gives Turco Mohamed a chance against Botafogo

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turkish coach Mohamed during Atltico training in Cidade do Galo

Atltico’s board held a meeting this Friday (15th) to assess the team’s timing and discuss the possibility of dismissal of coach Antonio “Turco’ Mohamed. the Argentine commander is a chance. The pressure on Turco is growing for his irregular performance and, mainly, for the elimination to Flamengo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday. More than just the fall, the board was irritated by the the way the team played – it was largely dominated, lost 2-0 and didn’t shoot well for the entire match.

Right now, the board’s idea is to keep the coach at least until the next match. Atltico will face Botafogo this Sunday, starting at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Depending on a combination of results, the Rooster may even take the lead in the competition. The team is in fourth, with 28 points – just two less than the first placed Palmeiras (30). Corinthians (29) and Internacional (28) appear in second and third, respectively.

The match can give Turco survival in the Atlantic. But, internally, there are those who defend that, even with an eventual victory in Rio de Janeiro, the coach should not continue, as the supersports.

Shortly after the defeat to Flamengo, the athletics board was determined to keep the coach. Then, at a certain point, the pressure mounted, and a possible dismissal took hold. With a ‘cool head’, the leaders met again and, at this moment, they decided to give the commander one more chance.