Avaí vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Avaí needs to win again at home to move away from the relegation zone. The Santa Catarina team is in 16th place, with the same number of points as the current first relegated. Leão da Ilha’s last victory in Ressacada, and in the Brasileirão, was against Fortaleza, in the 12th round.

Still without defining who will be the next coach, Santos remains under the command of interim Marcelo Fernandes. Peixe seeks the second consecutive victory to try to get closer to the G-4 and stay further away from the drop zone in the Brasileirão. The team occupies the eighth place, with 22 points.

Streaming: the Premiere shows live throughout Brazil, with narration by Júlio Oliveira and comments by Alexandre Lozetti, Grafite and Janette Arcanjo.

Avai – Coach: Eduardo Barroca

Coach Eduardo Barroca remains without two of Leão’s main strikers: Muriqui and Morato. Together they scored 53% of the team’s goals for the season. Another absence is Arthur Chaves, diagnosed with injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh. On the other hand, Bressan is available again and will start the match. There are no suspended players.

Who is out: Arthur Chaves, Galdezani, Morato, Muriqui, Paulo Baya and Rômulo (injured).

Arthur Chaves, Galdezani, Morato, Muriqui, Paulo Baya and Rômulo (injured). hanging: Bressan, Bruno Silva, Cortez, Galdezani, Jean Cléber and Raniele.

Likely team: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; Jean Pyerre (Renato), Pottker and Bissoli

Santos – Coach: Marcelo Fernandes

Marcelo Fernandes goes to the third consecutive game ahead of Santos. With two wins in the last matches, against Atlético-GO (Brasileirão) and Corinthians (Copa do Brasil), Peixe still seeks, in addition to the result, to have a more convincing performance.

For this match, the team continues to have to deal with absences. In addition to Sandry and Lucas Pires, who were already injured, starters Maicon and Rodrigo Fernández were added to the injured list. With that, the tendency is for Luiz Felipe and Camacho to have opportunities. Vinícius Zanocelo, who was out of the match against Coritnhians due to suspension, returns to the team.

Who is out: Maicon (left calf injury), Rodrigo Fernández (left thigh muscle discomfort), Sandry (left thigh injury) and Lucas Pires (right knee injury).

Maicon (left calf injury), Rodrigo Fernández (left thigh muscle discomfort), Sandry (left thigh injury) and Lucas Pires (right knee injury). hanging: Vinícius Zanocelo, Camacho, Bruno Oliveira and Jhojan Julio.

Likely team: João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez (Angelo); Léo Baptistão, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

3 of 3 Santos likely lineup to face Avaí — Photo: ge Santos likely lineup to face Avaí — Photo: ge

