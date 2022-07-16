Average price of gasoline drops 6.4% at stations in Brazil, points out ANP

Value found by drivers this week, on average, was R$ 6.07 per liter, against R$ 6.49 last week.

José Aldernir/TheNews2/Estadão Content

Average value of gasoline is cheaper at pumps



data of National Agency of Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANP) point out that the average price of gasoline dropped 6.4% this week at gas stations in the Brazil. The value found by drivers at the pumps, on average, was R$ 6.07 per liter, against R$ 6.49 last week. The current price represents a drop of 17.8%, that is, R$ 1.32 per liter since taxes began to fall in the states. However, the expectation of the federal government is to reach a cumulative drop of R$ 1.55 per liter. The ANP survey also shows that the most expensive liter of gasoline was found in Tefé, in amazon, at R$ 8.10. On the other hand, the cheapest value was located in Macapá, in the amapá, costing R$ 5.15 per litre. Other fuels such as ethanol and diesel dropped 2.4% and 0.66% per liter, respectively. Alcohol went from R$4.52 to R$4.41. The average value of diesel dropped to R$ 7.58.