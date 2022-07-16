Banco do Brasil will return money to elderly woman who fell in a coup

Banco do Brasil was sentenced and will have to return about R$ 60 thousand to the elderly woman in the city of Santos, who was the victim of a phone scam

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

Banco do Brasil was sentenced and will have to return about R$ 60 thousand to the elderly woman in the city of Santos (SP), who was the victim of a social engineering scam over the phone. According to the decision of the Civil Court of the city on the coast of São Paulo, there was a failure on the part of the institutions in their security procedures to allow several transfers and operations to be carried out by the scammers. Which also generated an indemnity of R$ 10 thousand.

the case

In summary, in 2021 a 78-year-old retired teacher received a call on behalf of Banco do Brasil. The scammer claimed to have seen an attempt to access the elderly woman’s account and helped her in alleged security procedures and confirmation of personal data.

In addition, the victim was induced to go to an agency, where he was attended in person by an alleged employee of Banco do Brasil to carry out more operations for alleged protection.

However, the shock soon followed. The retired teacher’s credit card didn’t go through a pharmacy and, when she accessed her account through the app, she noticed several payments of boletos, transfers via Pix and even taking out loans in her name.

Decision

The total lost by the retiree was R$ 60 thousand. However, with the decision, in addition to reimbursement, it was also determined that the bank cannot demand that the elderly woman pay debts or purchases made by criminals during the coup.

Do I need to register again to earn BRL 600 in Auxílio Brasil?

For Fabrício Posocco, the account holder’s lawyer, Banco do Brasil knew the victim’s consumption profile and transactions, as he had been an account holder for a long time. The idea was accepted by Judge Frederico dos Santos Messias, of the 4th Civil Court of Santos (SP), who in the decision stated that Banco do Brasil should have identified the dubious transactions on behalf of the elderly woman, but did nothing to prevent the scams.

However, the case is still subject to appeal and Banco do Brasil may appeal to the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP). In a statement sent to Canaltech, the financial institution informed that it will only comment on the matter in the case file. And he highlighted that he is waiting for the judgment of his appeal in a higher court.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com