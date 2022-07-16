Banco Inter (INBR31) starts agreements to reduce capital by R$ 1.15 billion

Business

O Inter Bank (INBR31) announced this Friday (15) that it has entered into agreements to potentially reduce the company’s share capital in the amount of up to R$1.15 billion.

The reduction had been established in the corporate reorganization proposal, to guarantee the payment of the financing obtained by Inter Holding (HoldFin), for the payment of shareholders who opted for the “cash-out” in the period of transfer of the shareholding base to Inter&Co, currently listed. on Nasdaq.

The material fact disclosed by Banco Inter points out that the reduction of share capital is subject to a series of conditions:

Compliance with the period of 60 days from this Friday;

Approval by the Central Bank; and

Final approval of the total real value of the capital reduction (if any) at a new shareholders’ meeting of Banco Inter.

In addition, Inter’s supervisory board issued a favorable opinion on the reduction of share capital. According to the company, the result of the reduction can guarantee the payment of the financing.

The note also points out that Inter&Co continues to analyze alternative sources of funds for the payment of the financing. Additionally, the company continues to operate with a Basel Ratio above the minimum required and the system average, even after the reduction has taken effect.

Banco Inter (INBR31): shares remain attractive, but there is a risk, says UBS

After the migration of Inter Bank (INBR31), UBS-BB announced the coverage of shares for Inter & Co, the company’s holding company, listed on Nasdaq.

At Banco Inter shares began trading in New York on June 23.

The UBS analysts’ recommendation is to buy. In the new analysis after the migration, the target price has risen from $2.95 to $6 and up 95% potential in the next 12 months.

“Our target price of US$6 per share represents a market cap of R$14 billion for Inter & Co. We used to estimate a market value at the target price of BRL 36 billion for Banco Inter”, say the analysts. In the updated target price, UBS points out that it is assuming a higher cost of equity (16.5%), in line with lower earnings estimates. “We now use a long-term ROAE (Return on Average Equity) of 18%.”

despite the target price increase, UBS analysts are projecting a weaker earnings estimate relative to Q1 2022 (1Q22) results. The more challenging macroeconomic scenario should affect the fintech operation numbers.

“We maintain our customer base projections of 24 million at the end of 2022 and 30 million at the end of 2023 (vs. 19 million in 1Q22), but we have reduced our loan portfolio growth expectation to 47% in 2022 and 40% by 2023 (from 60% and 47%, respectively),” says the report.

There was also an increase in the expectation of risk costs and the investment bank decided to cut the growth forecasts revenue for the coming years. UBS’s adjusted net income projection for Banco Inter is now R$275 million in 2022 (previously it reached R$339 million) and R$733 million in 2023 (previously the figure was R$872 million).

Price

The BDR of Inter Bank closed up 3.41%, at R$ 13.34, this Friday (15).