Barcelona are giants again. For BRL 244 million, he signs Lewandowski from Bayern

Dembélé, 20 years old, 140 million euros, currently R$760 million. Philippe Coutinho, 25 years old, 125 million euros, currently R$680 million. Griezmann, 28 years old, 120 million euros, currently R$653 million.



Neymar, 21 years old, 88 million euros, currently around R$478 million. Frenkie de Jong, 22 years old, 86 million euros, currently R$468 million. Luís Suárez, 27 years old, 81.7 million euros, currently R$444 million. Ibrahimovic, 27 years old, 69.5 million euros, currently R$378 million.



Pjanic, 30 years old, 60 million euros, currently R$326 million. Raphinha, 25 years old, R$ 315 million. Ferran Torres, 21 years old, 55 million euros, R$ 299 million.

These are the ten most expensive players in Barcelona’s history.

Hiring athletes up to 30 years old was an almost mandatory practice. Only the 101st most expensive athlete had breached this barrier a lot. It was the French defender who was world champion in 1998, Lilian Thuram, bought for 5 million euros, currently R$ 27 million. He was 34 years old when he arrived for the 2006/2007 season.

Only 16 years later, Barcelona decides to invest in a player of such age.

And he bought, for 45 million euros, around 244 million, a 33-year-old player, who will turn 34 next month.

Robert Lewandowski.

After eight impressive seasons at Bayern Munich, the Pole, the best player in the world in 2020, has fulfilled his dream.





The top scorer, who was champion of the Champions League, world and eight times German champion with Bayern, wanted to live the feeling of playing for Barcelona. And he will have that chance.

Yesterday, he signed a three-year contract in Catalonia. But Bayern’s management did not give in so easily. In fact, I didn’t expect him to want to leave Munich.

But the top scorer with 676 career goals went straight to his manager, Pini Zahavi, as soon as the German club were knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal in April. He didn’t want to continue this next season at Bayern. He had no more motivation. He needed a change of scenery.

Lewandowski was candid with Bayern president Herbert Hainer. He said that he wanted to leave. And he released his desire publicly last month.

“We are in the happy position of having no financial problems. We want to have the best players and Robert is one of the best. That’s why I strongly hope he plays for us next season as well,” he said, trying to assuage the scare that board members had. and fans of Germany’s most powerful club took over.

Only Hainer had to bend.

Excited about the real interest of Barcelona’s management in buying him, the Pole was firm. He didn’t want to stay at Bayern anymore, period.

Hainer’s demands were 45 million euros, about R$244 million, and a few more clauses in the contract, linked to artillery and titles, which could make Barcelona pay 50 million euros, about R$272 million. .

Lewandowski is also very excited about Poland’s qualification for the Qatar World Cup.





He knows he’s in the final stages of his career.

And he decided to play in the club he wanted.

The secret for Barcelona to decide to invest heavily in the reformulation of its squad lies in the sale of 10% of its broadcasting rights, over the next 25 years, to an American company, Sixth Street. For 205 million euros, around R$ 1.1 billion.

And a further 25% of its revenue from media rights in LaLiga, plus a 49.95% stake in Barça Licensing and Merchandising (BLM).

The forecast is that 600 million euros, about R$ 3.2 billion, will enter the club with these transactions.

Barcelona wants to have a team again with the possibility of winning all the championships it disputes. Hence the investment in Lewandowski, soon after he hired Raphinha.





Giant is.

But he had lost a lot of money with the pandemic. And bad administrations.

Hence having a mediocre team last season. And give up Lionel Messi.

In the 2022/2023 season everything promises to be different.

Lewandowski is the great symbol of this change.

Neymar?

It’s not considered at Barcelona…