Barcelona reinforcement, Raphinha will have a release clause of 1 billion euros | international football

Raphinha arrived at Barcelona with star status. This is reflected in its termination clause. The club that wants to remove the striker from Barça without a deal will have to pay a fine of 1 billion euros (about R$ 5.45 billion, at the current price), stipulated in the Brazilian’s contract.

Officially presented by Barcelona last Friday, Raphinha signed a contract until 2027 with the Catalan club. It will cost 58 million euros, with the operation being able to reach 65 million euros if targets are reached.

– It’s an honor for me to be here. I can only thank you for being here and wearing the Barça shirt. I have many idols who played here and made a lot of history. So if I can do half of what they did here, that would be a lot. It’s a child’s dream that I fulfill – said Raphinha in her presentation.

1 of 1 Raphinha is presented as a Barcelona player – Photo: Reuters Raphinha is presented as a Barcelona player – Photo: Reuters

Dembele will have a reduced clause

If Raphinha arrives with a billion dollar clause at Barcelona, ​​the same cannot be said of Dembélé. The French striker, who renewed his contract until 2024 after lengthy negotiations, will face a €100m release clause.