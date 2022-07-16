Barcelona sign Lewandowski from Bayern Munich | international football

Lewandowski will be a Barcelona player after a long negotiation. According to the Catalan press, the club has an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich to sign the Polish top scorer. Barça will pay 45 million euros (about R$245 million), with another 5 million euros (R$27 million) provided if goals are reached.

Robert Lewandowski has been doing pre-season for Bayern Munich — Photo: Getty Images

Lewandowski, 33, will sign a three-year contract with Barcelona, ​​with an option to renew for one more. The official announcement is expected to take place this weekend.

Lewandowski is expected to arrive in Barcelona this Saturday. The striker even has a chance to travel to join the squad in the United States, where the team will be part of the pre-season.

Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich for his pre-season medical and physical tests on Tuesday. He participated in training for the next three days, but according to the Bild newspaper, he was late for all of them.

This Saturday, Bayern presents the squad of the 2022/23 season to the crowd, in an event at the Munich Arena, with open training. Lewandowski said goodbye to the crowd last season. The German team travels to the United States early next week.

The deal with Lewandowski ends one of the main soap operas in the European football market. The striker made it clear months ago that he would not like to stay at Bayern Munich, with whom he had a contract until June 2023. The Pole has also expressed his desire to move only to Barcelona.

At first, Bayern Munich tried to play hardball and stated that they had no interest in trading their main player in recent seasons. Nonetheless, conversations advanced this weekwith Barcelona coming close to asking the Bavarians to sell Lewandowski.