Bayern Munich confirmed, this Saturday morning (16), that there is a verbal commitment with Barcelona for the transfer of striker Lewandowski. Club president Herbert Heiner and manager Oliver Kahn took to social media, but with the warning that the contract is still pending.

“We have a verbal commitment to Barcelona. It’s good for both sides that we have clarity. Robert is a very deserving player, he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him,” said Heiner.