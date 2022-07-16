The country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), approved a legislative proposal that establishes the consumer’s right to reimbursement of overcharges in the electricity bill. Before receiving the president’s sanction, the new law was voted on in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate. In this sense, check out this article for more details on the refund of undue amounts on the electricity bill according to the new law.

Read more: FGTS Digital Should Start Working Later This Year

Better understand the impacts of refunding undue amounts on the electricity bill

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will be responsible for implementing the measure and returning amounts to customers who identify erroneous charges in their accounts.

The Federal Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that the ICMS charged to energy distributors did not need to be included in the PIS/Cofins calculation basis that affected prices. This decision allowed distributors to receive a refund of almost R$60 billion. In this sense, data from Aneel show that there is still R$ 47.6 billion in consumer refunds to be made.

tariff review

The law also requires Aneel to carry out an “extraordinary” tariff review to expedite the refund procedure. In this case, the PIS/Cofins credits, which were paid in full and were contested by the distributors until January 2022, must be passed on to consumers in the form of a price reduction.

Will the value of the light bill decrease?

According to experts, the law that provides for the reimbursement of double charges on the electricity bill will not bring immediate positive impacts to consumers. What actually happens is that, in some states, the additional “credit” will be overshadowed by new increases in the electricity bill. As in the case of São Paulo, for example, where the average increase in energy prices will be 12.4% starting this month, according to Enel Distribuição São Paulo (Enel SP).