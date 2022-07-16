‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora thinks about denouncing Davi, but gives up | come around

“I didn’t kill Elisa! You have to believe”, he will defend himself.
“You’re nothing but a liar, Rafael! Liar and murderer! I will now report you to the police”, she will shout.
“You will be committing a great injustice”, will react David.
Stunned, Isadora will start walking around aimlessly and crying a lot. Memories of Elisa and Davi will surface. Then, she will stop at the police station, face to face with the delegate.
“Miss Isadora! Any problem?” he will ask. Salvador (Jorge Lucas).
“I came to file a complaint,” she says.
Isadora goes to the police station to denounce David in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
But at the right time, Isadora will remember the story told by David and give up on denouncing her lover.
“It was nothing very important, delegate. Something that revolves around the family.”
Meanwhile, Davi will be hidden in the church by Augusta (Olívia Araújo) and Heloísa (Paloma Duarte). He will then pray for the opportunity to explain himself to Isadora.
“Lord God, give me a chance to explain myself better to Dorinha. She needs to hear me, believe me. Help me, I beg you!”
Davi prays for Isadora to believe him in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Soon after, Isadora will enter the church as well to ask for help.
“Why did he seduce me and try to walk me down the aisle? And why, despite everything, I couldn’t hand him over to the police?”, she will ask herself.
And then David will appear:
“Isadora, can we talk?”
Davi asks to explain himself to Isadora in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Will Isadora believe in David now, calmer? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Isadora accuses Davi of lying to her and says she will hand him over to the police. Heloísa manages to distract Matias and reveals to Eugênio and Violeta that Benê knows about the two of them. Olivia helps Matias. Isadora cannot denounce David. Augusta and Heloísa help Davi hide. Heloísa begs Olivia to stay away from Matias. Augusta and Heloísa try to convince Isadora that Davi is telling the truth. Cipriano declares himself to Giovanna and kisses her. Inacio finds the emerald, and Santa discovers a fake chip at the casino. Isadora proves that Joaquim knew about David’s true identity.
