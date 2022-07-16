‘Beyond Illusion’: Matias calls Olivia his daughter and irritates Heloísa | come around

Stunned and delirious, Matias will enter the church’s belfry, where he will continue to hear the beats and begin to see Elisa (Larissa Manoela). Olivia will go after him and, upon seeing her, he will mistake her for his dead daughter.
“Elisa, my love, I who never lose, I was left with nothing when I lost you”, he will say.
She will help him up, and he will hug her tightly, still thinking she is Elisa.
“Elisa! This daughter of mine came out to me!”
Embarrassed, Olivia will let herself be hugged and then take her father into the house. But, upon arriving there, they will face the fury of Heloísa (Paloma Duarte).
“Matias, Olivia is not Elisa. She is not his daughter. Let go of the girl’s hand”, Heloísa will shout.
Olivia will defend her father:
“He thinks I’m Elisa, and he doesn’t have any problem with me.”
Then, alone, Heloísa will try to convince her daughter of Matias’ evil and will ask her to stay away from her father. Will she be able to obey her mother? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Isadora accuses Davi of lying to her and says she will hand him over to the police. Heloísa manages to distract Matias and reveals to Eugênio and Violeta that Benê knows about the two of them. Olivia helps Matias. Isadora cannot denounce David. Augusta and Heloísa help Davi hide. Heloísa begs Olivia to stay away from Matias. Augusta and Heloísa try to convince Isadora that Davi is telling the truth. Cipriano declares himself to Giovanna and kisses her. Inacio finds the emerald, and Santa discovers a fake chip at the casino. Isadora proves that Joaquim knew about David’s true identity.
