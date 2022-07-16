Beyond the Illusion: After unraveling the mystery, Isadora makes a promise and David fears for his own life: “His thirst for revenge”

In the next chapters of Beyond the IllusionIsadora (Larissa Manoela) will resume her relationship with David (Rafael Vitti). In addition to discovering that Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) is a crook, the dressmaker will unravel the mystery surrounding Elisa’s (Larissa Manoela) death and will believe in the innocence of the magician.

According to information from columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory, the illusionist will make a request after being forgiven by the redhead. The ex-prisoner will express his fear of what could happen if the villain learns that the two have resumed their relationship.

Afraid, the boy will remember that the rival has no scruples. “Caution. Joaquim cannot suspect that we are together. Otherwise, he hands me over to the police, even though he might go to jail too. His thirst for revenge will be greater than his fear“, he will assess.

Dorinha will then promise her lover that she will ask for the annulment of her marriage to the playboy. In addition, Matias’ daughter (Antonio Calloni) will find it best to keep the meetings secret. “I’m going to ask for an annulment, I don’t sleep another night next to him, I swear. Joaquim will not suspect. I’m going to separate, but you and I will continue to meet in secret, until you prove your innocence. And I’ll help you with that, David“, will end the Elisa’s sister.