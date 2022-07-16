Bicheiro José Caruzzo Escafura, aka Piruinha, is transferred to a private hospital after fracturing his femur while bathing in prison | Rio de Janeiro

the bookie José Caruzzo Escafura O Piruinha , 93, was transferred from the prison hospital to a private unit to undergo surgery. He fractured his femur after suffering a fall while taking a shower in the unit where he is being held.

Piruinha, considered one of the biggest bosses of the animal game in Riowas in Casa do Albergado Crispim Ventinoin Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio, since the end of May, when he was one of the targets of an operation by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ).

Who is José Caruzzo Escafura, aka Piruinha, one of the heads of the animal game in Rio

The transfer was authorized by a court decision last Wednesday (13), which states that the trip to a private hospital is due to the size of the surgery and Piruinha’s advanced age. The name of the health facility was not released.

The Court determined that the cost of hospitalization, surgery and all related expenses must be incurred by Escafura. And that the State Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) must take all necessary steps to maintain custody of the detainee in the hospital until discharge.

He was detained in an operation by the Civil Police in conjunction with the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) at the end of May on suspicion of having ordered the killing. Natalino José do Nascimento Espíndolaknown as Grandchildowner of a car dealership, in July last year.

According to investigations, the order came from him and his daughter, Monalisa Escafura.

The MPRJ states that Natalino’s murder “was for a clumsy reason”. The victim was executed as a form of punishment for not having paid a debt, estimated by the offender and his daughter at around R$ 500 thousand. Neto’s execution was decided when they realized they would not receive the money.