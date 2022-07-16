Bitcoin crisis causes mining equipment prices to fall to lowest level in almost 2 years

The markets slump continues to hit the Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry hard, with prices for the latest generation of mining equipment falling to the lowest since 2020.

Popular machines like “Antminer S19” and “S19 Pro” from Bitmain, the world’s largest Bitcoin miner, sell for around $20 to $23 per terahash (TH) – one terahash equals 1 trillion hashes – , according to an ASICs trading desk, (application-specific integrated circuit, in the Portuguese translation).

For comparison, these models were around $40/TH in recent months and were as high as $119/TH last year, according to data from the Hashrate Index, an index from mining company Luxor.

The $20 to $23/TH price range is something the industry hasn’t seen since Bitcoin hit its lowest price in 2020. In addition to Bitmain’s “S19”, “S19j” and ‘S19 Pro” units , MicroBTC’s “Whatsminer M30s”, “M30s+” and “M30s++” models, among others, are also feeling the downturn.

O bear market (or, simply, bear market) is being exacerbated by the recent bankruptcy filing of Celsius Mining, linked to cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network (CEL).

A person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk that Celsius Mining auctioned off thousands of its newly acquired mining rigs in June, with the first batch of 6,000 units selling for $28/TH and a second batch of 5,000. , for US$ 22/TH.

According to Hashrate Index data, mining equipment was trading that month between $50 and $60/TH.

A dealer told CoinDesk that average prices for the latest “S19j Pro” models are now selling for around $25/TH.

“With additional machines coming to market, we expect prices to drop by $1 to $2/TH on new generation machines,” said Luxor COO Ethan Vera. “There are several mining companies that will have to liquidate part of their fleets, putting further pressure on ASIC prices.”

He added, however, that the decline in mining equipment prices could find some support near the current market rate. “We see a lot of offers, in the $18-$20/TH range, that will provide a level of resistance to ASIC prices in the current economy.”

As mining equipment prices plummeted and markets continued to decline, Bitmain, the largest manufacturer of mining equipment, began offering a reward coupon program to customers who meet certain criteria.

