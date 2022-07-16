BMW Announces Production of New X1 and 3 Series Models in Brazil | Electric Vehicles

Disclosure New generation of the BMW X1 has a 100% electric version, which will be imported rather than produced in Brazil

BMW reinforces its commitment to its operation in Brazil and announces that it will carry out the production of the new generations of the X1 and Series 3 models at the Araquari plant, in Santa Catarina.

The factory currently produces the following models: Series 3, X1, X3 and X4

and underwent an investment of R$500 million for the production of new generations of the Series 3 and X1 models, which represent more than 25% of the company’s sales. BMW in Brazil

.

“We will continue with a focus on customers to nationalize the worldwide development and local production of leading models of premium market

national. With a 50% premium market share in June, we anticipate this announcement in order to thank customers for their preference and to value the approximately 1,000 employees we have in the country”, says Aksel Krieger, CEO and President of BMW Group Brazil.

The new generation of the BMW X1, completely renewed, was officially announced in June. Announcing production after almost two months is celebrated by BMW.

According to the General Director of the BMW Group Plant in Araquari, Otávio Rodacoswiski “confirm the production of new models

just two months after the respective presentations in Europe, reinforces the confidence that the matrix has in our team to produce with technology, quality and passion in Brazil”.

The engineering team at BMW do Brasil

was in charge of supporting the development of the model and carrying out local quality tests, in addition to the necessary adaptations to adapt to the requirements of PROCONVE L7.

In addition to adapting mechanical components

Brazilian engineering also tested and validated the entire entertainment system for the new generations of X1 and Series 3 models.

In tests, engineers traveled more than 45,000 km to adapt the components for the new generation of models.

the plant of BMW Group

in Araquari (SC) it has a total area of ​​1.5 million square meters, with 112,893 square meters of built area. The local infrastructure houses complete production processes with areas for bodywork, welding, painting, assembly and logistics, in addition to laboratories, administrative and auxiliary buildings.

The structure, which is the largest premium vehicle factory on the continent, is also co-headquartered, together with the company’s office in São Paulo, of the only BMW Group Global Engineering Center

in South America.

THE factory in Araquari (SC)

uses solar energy as a source of energy for its operation. Since 2020, the plant has already stopped emitting 157.2 tons of CO2 and is capable of generating 600 MWh of energy per year.

In the structures is also located a electric charger

which uses solar energy and stores it in old BMW i3 batteries, providing 100% renewable energy charging, even without the sun.