Bolsonaro criticizes Moraes for requesting a demonstration on hate speech: ‘Cowardice’

President stated that decisions of this nature ‘lead to conflict between powers’; minister set a 48-hour deadline for a response on incitement to violence

President Jair Bolsonaro during live this Friday



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented this Friday, 15th, on the murder of the municipal guard and treasurer of the Workers’ Party (EN), Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu. During a commentary on a weekly broadcast on social media, the chief executive said he regretted the political exploitation of the PT’s death by the opposition. The representative mentioned the conversation he had with two relatives of the fatal victim and said that, in the coming days, the expectation is that one of Marcelo’s brothers will go to Brasília to talk. “We regret the death, he left his widow. The other side that exchanged shots is also hospitalized, he also has a family. We cannot understand the motivation for such violence. We even recorded, since before this episode, that it supports the other side. That has always been our position. There was a political exploration of the case, they said that my hate speech did all this, so numbers cannot be disputed”, he mentioned, citing a drop in violent deaths in Brazil. “Now, because of an episode, do you want to charge me with hate speech? It doesn’t make sense,” added the president.

In the live, Bolsonaro also commented on the minister’s decision Alexandre de Moraesacting president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which established a period of 48 hours for the president to manifest himself in an action where he is accused of delivering hate speech. The document was presented by seven opposition parties after the death of treasurer Marcelo Arruda. They argue that the statements made by the Chief Executive at pre-campaign events and institutional events encourage his supporters to practice violence. In addition, the action also asks for a fine of R$ 1 million to be fixed if Bolsonaro returns to make new demonstrations in this regard. The president considered the minister’s request “lack of consideration”. “It seems to show ‘look, I’m togado here, go do what I want or my pen is here’. These issues lead to conflicts between powers, soon they will say that I am attacking the Supreme. This here is attack, this is cowardice,” he continued.

Minutes later, on his official Twitter profile, Bolsonaro replicated a report that cited the determination of Minister Alexandre de Moraes and spoke on the matter. “I manifest that I am against it”, wrote the president of the country. The president’s post was retweeted more than 3,000 times in the first 40 minutes.