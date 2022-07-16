Bolsonaro says Moraes’ decision is “cowardice”

Minister asked for a demonstration in 2 days on alleged incitement to violence after the murder of PT candidate Marcelo Arruda

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (15.Jul.2022), in live transmitted by social networks, that the decision of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes to ask for explanations about alleged incitement to violence is “a lack of consideration for the chief executive“.

Moraes gave the president 2 days to express his views on possible incitement to violence and hate speech against opponents. The acting president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) received representation from opposition parties asking for a ban on conduct by Bolsonaro.

At livethe president regarded the decision as a “attack” is “cowardice”and said that the answers will be made by his advice. “These issues lead to conflicts between the Powers. Soon they will say that I am attacking the STF”he said.

Regarding the accusations, Bolsonaro said that “who is accusing people of the left, left parties that support dictatorships around the world“. The representation has as its context the murder of PT member Marcelo Arruda, cited in the document as an example of political violence.

The acronyms considered the murder as one more episode of a context “notably marked by intolerance and encouraged by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and his supporters”.

Still in the broadcast, Bolsonaro said that at least 1 of Marcelo’s brothers should go to Brasília (DF) in the next few days for a conversation. The president spoke to the victim’s relatives by phone call on Tuesday (12.jul.).

The president again asked that “who chooses violence, support the other side“. He said he couldn’t understandthe motivation for such violence“, and lamented Marcelo’s death, remembering that the Bolsonarista police officer Jorge Guaranho “is hospitalized and also has family“. Guaranho was the author of the shot that killed Marcelo in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) on Sunday (10.Jul).

Approximately 1 hour after ending the liveBolsonaro said on your Twitter account: “I manifest that I am against”in reference to Moraes’ request. Here is the publication: