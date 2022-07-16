Bolsonaro summons foreign ambassadors to speak out against electronic voting machines on Monday

BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro scheduled for the afternoon of next Monday, 18, a meeting with foreign ambassadors to raise doubts about the security of the Brazilian electoral process. The main names of the diplomatic corps accredited in Brasília began to be invited this Thursday, the 15th.

The initiative came from Palácio do Planalto and not from Itamaraty. Bolsonaro’s invitation, signed by the ceremonial of the Presidency of the Republic, omits the subject of the meeting. “I was tasked with inviting Your Excellency to the meeting of the President of the Republic with heads of diplomatic missions to be held at 4 pm on July 18, 2022, at Palácio da Alvorada”, reads the invitation. Chancellor Carlos França should participate.

In a Senate hearing, Defense Minister General Paulo Sergio Nogueira (center) spoke again of the need to increase security in the voting process. Photograph: Disclosure/Senate

Ambassadors, however, already know Bolsonaro’s intentions. Last week, the president announced that he would summon the ambassadors to try to convince them of his theses on the electronic voting machines. The meeting will also serve as a counterpoint by the president to the decision of Minister Edson Fachin, president of the Electoral Justice, to increase the presence of foreign missions as observers of the general elections, against the Planalto’s displeasure. And lectures by Fachin himself and Minister Luís Roberto Barroso abroad, in which they warned about the risks of democratic rupture in Brazil.

Representatives from European countries confirmed their presence, including ambassadors from France, Portugal and Switzerland. Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States must also send their representatives to Alvorada. Ambassadors must not speak during the meeting, nor afterwards.

Test proposal with printed vote to be taken as a test on voting day presented by the Ministry of Defense to senators in hearing on Thursday, 14 Photograph: Reproduction / Estadão

South American countries were also invited, such as Colombia and Ecuador, whose right-wing governments are aligned with Bolsonaro. Diplomats from neighboring countries, such as Chile and Argentina, ruled by the left, said they had not yet received an invitation.

Privately, ambassadors admit being strange with the president’s plan to denounce alleged fraud in past elections, which have never been proven, and criticize the use of a voting system by which he was elected and which has internationally recognized security mechanisms.

They say, however, that it was equally unusual that they were summoned by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for a hearing on the elections in May. Because they went to meet Fachin, members of the European Union say they now feel compelled to heed Bolsonaro’s call.

President of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, has warned about the risk to democracy due to speeches that call into question electronic voting machines Photograph: Rosinei Coutinho/STF

On that occasion, 68 diplomats appeared in the Electoral Court and heard from Fachin that “populist pitches” by political leaders in Latin America generate “flight accusations of fraud, which lead to weeks of political instability in the post-election period”. Bolsonaro accused the minister of usurping executive functions and meddling in international relations. The president accused Fachin of “rape of democracy”.

The diplomats expect to attend a Power-Point presentation, like others that the Presidency and the Ministry of Defense have already presented, with alleged threats to the electronic voting system and vulnerabilities. The Planalto offensive in the field of foreign policy coincides with the increase in public pressure from the Armed Forces for changes in the process of monitoring the elections, with the inclusion of an integrity test in the polling stations, on October 2nd, which uses a second test ballots and paper ballots, defined by the military as a “parallel voting” process.

According to two European ambassadors, the meeting will serve to listen to the president’s arguments, including informing their respective capitals of his plans. “We have heard the arguments on one side and now we are going to listen to the arguments on the other side”, justified an ambassador, on condition of anonymity.

The idea that there may be an attempt at a coup d’état in Brazil began to be reported in telegrams and reports by diplomatic missions abroad last year, as shown by the Estadão. The president’s insistence on discrediting the polls has diplomats on high alert.

President Bolsonaro has insisted on raising doubts about the electoral process in a speech that has been interpreted as an attempt not to recognize the result of the elections, if he loses the race to PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula appears as virtual elected according to the polls of voting intentions.