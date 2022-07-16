Bolsonaro to Nikolas Ferreira: ‘Minors can’t drive’

During a visit to Juiz de Fora (MG), in Zona da Mata, this Friday (07/15), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked Belo Horizonte councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PL), 26. “Minors can fly in, huh”, said Bolsonaro when meeting the bolsonarista councilor in moticiata.

“Yes, you can”, answered Nikolas Ferreira, laughing. The video was published on the councilor’s Instagram, which follows the first visit of President Bolsonaro Juiz de Fora after the stab wound he took by Adlio Bispo during the 2018 elections.

Bolsonaro is in town to visit Santa Casa de Misericrdia, the hospital where he was hospitalized in September 2018. He was received by supporters at the Aeroclube de Juiz de Fora around 9 am and rode a motorcycle to an event with evangelical pastors, before the visit. Holy House.

Still at the airport, councilor Nikolas Ferreira posed for a photo with President Jair Bolsonaro holding his new book “O Cristo e a politica” (2022) and published a video following the bolsonarista motorcycle rider in Juiz de Fora.

“The only poll I believe in”, wrote the councilor – referring to electoral polls that point to former President Lula (PT) as the favorite in the 2022 presidential elections. , which attract a large number of voters.

An evangelical of the Comunidade Graa e Paz denomination, Nikolas Ferreira was the second most voted councilor in the history of Belo Horizonte, with 29,388 votes, and the youngest among the politicians elected to the City Council in 2020.

Nikolas never hid his support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and was not bothered by the chief executive’s mockery that he would be a “minor”. In the video, the councilor appears smiling and shared the excerpt on social media.